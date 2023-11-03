All election results for Texas Constitutional Amendments, local mayors, city councils, propositions for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters across Texas will head to the polls on Nov. 7 to decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments dealing with property taxes, infrastructure, state parks, farming/ranching, teacher retirement, and more.
There are also races in the San Antonio area, dealing with city council and local propositions.
Voters can vote in person at their local voting center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Click here to find your voting center in Bexar County.
Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu below to find the specific election you’re interested in:
Local Races that Matter
CLICK LINKS TO SEE RESULTS
Texas Constitutional Amendments results
Bulverde Area Rural Library District results
Central Comal County MUD Directors, Propositions results
Converse Mayor, City Council, Propositions results
Flying W MUD Director, Propositions results
Green Valley SUD Board of Directors results
Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Director, Propositions results
Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Director, Propositions results
Hill Country Village Propositions results
Kyndwood MUD Director, Propositions results
New Braunfels ISD Tax Rate Proposition results
San Antonio River Authority Director at Large results
Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD Trustee results
READ MORE
- Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2023 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.