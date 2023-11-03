76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Texas Constitutional Amendments election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will decide fate of 14 propositions

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2023, Texas Constitutional Amendments, Election Results
. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Texans will decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments dealing with property taxes, infrastructure, state parks, farming/ranching, teacher retirement, and more. An amendment only becomes part of the Texas Constitution if a simple majority votes in favor of the proposition.

Live results are embedded below.

Texas Constitutional Amendments

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 1

Candidate

Votes

%

For
101,84062%
Against
62,27538%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

For
100,48153%
Against
88,01747%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Against
248,48365%
For
132,07435%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 4

Candidate

Votes

%

For
148,26551%
Against
143,30749%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 5

Candidate

Votes

%

For
178,45462%
Against
107,12138%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Against
620,62678%
For
170,72722%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Against
963,46073%
For
355,55027%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 8

Candidate

Votes

%

Against
737,46567%
For
366,27633%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 9

Candidate

Votes

%

Against
719,83451%
For
679,42249%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 10

Candidate

Votes

%

Against
970,44183%
For
202,32217%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 11

Candidate

Votes

%

For
783,35052%
Against
722,89548%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 12

Candidate

Votes

%

For
414,60768%
Against
191,50332%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 13

Candidate

Votes

%

For
347,42255%
Against
279,06445%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Texas Constitutional Amendment Prop. 14

Candidate

Votes

%

For
159,06058%
Against
114,40442%
99.5% of Voting Centers Reporting

(9,639 / 9,689)

Here’s a quick breakdown of each proposition:

PROPOSITION 1 - Limits regulations on farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management.

PROPOSITION 2- A property tax break for child-care centers.

PROPOSITION 3 - The amendment would ban lawmakers from imposing “wealth taxes” — new state taxes based on net worth — without voter approval.

PROPOSITION 4 - This is the $18 billion property tax cut lawmakers have been talking about this year. It would put a temporary limit on appraisal values for non-homestead properties and it would increase the homestead exemption on school district taxes which could save a homeowner around $1,200.

PROPOSITION 5 - This relates to the Texas University Fund and would provide funding to certain institutions to achieve national prominence as major research universities.

PROPOSITION 6 - This would create the Texas Water Fund to assist in financing water projects in Texas.

PROPOSITION 7 - This would create the Texas Energy Fund to help companies build or upgrade electricity-generating plants.

PROPOSITION 8 - Expanding high-speed internet to all Texans is the goal of this proposition. An approval would help areas and counties that are struggling to get households connected.

PROPOSITION 9 - If this proposition is approved, it would increase the cost-of-living adjustments for retired Texas teachers. Depending on when a teacher retired, they could see increases from two to six percent.

PROPOSITION 10 - This would create tax exemptions for manufacturers of medical or biomedical products in an effort to strengthen the state’s medical supply chain.

PROPOSITION 11 - This proposition would permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

PROPOSITION 12 - The abolishment of the Galveston County treasurer’s office.

PROPOSITION 13 - Increasing the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges from 75 to 79.

PROPOSITION 14 - If approved, $1 billion would go toward the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to buy land to create and improve state parks. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, this would be the largest investment in parks in our state’s history.

Find other results here.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email