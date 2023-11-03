Texas Constitutional Amendments election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Texans will decide the fate of 14 constitutional amendments dealing with property taxes, infrastructure, state parks, farming/ranching, teacher retirement, and more. An amendment only becomes part of the Texas Constitution if a simple majority votes in favor of the proposition.

Live results are embedded below.

Here’s a quick breakdown of each proposition:

PROPOSITION 1 - Limits regulations on farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management.

PROPOSITION 2- A property tax break for child-care centers.

PROPOSITION 3 - The amendment would ban lawmakers from imposing “wealth taxes” — new state taxes based on net worth — without voter approval.

PROPOSITION 4 - This is the $18 billion property tax cut lawmakers have been talking about this year. It would put a temporary limit on appraisal values for non-homestead properties and it would increase the homestead exemption on school district taxes which could save a homeowner around $1,200.

PROPOSITION 5 - This relates to the Texas University Fund and would provide funding to certain institutions to achieve national prominence as major research universities.

PROPOSITION 6 - This would create the Texas Water Fund to assist in financing water projects in Texas.

PROPOSITION 7 - This would create the Texas Energy Fund to help companies build or upgrade electricity-generating plants.

PROPOSITION 8 - Expanding high-speed internet to all Texans is the goal of this proposition. An approval would help areas and counties that are struggling to get households connected.

PROPOSITION 9 - If this proposition is approved, it would increase the cost-of-living adjustments for retired Texas teachers. Depending on when a teacher retired, they could see increases from two to six percent.

PROPOSITION 10 - This would create tax exemptions for manufacturers of medical or biomedical products in an effort to strengthen the state’s medical supply chain.

PROPOSITION 11 - This proposition would permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.

PROPOSITION 12 - The abolishment of the Galveston County treasurer’s office.

PROPOSITION 13 - Increasing the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges from 75 to 79.

PROPOSITION 14 - If approved, $1 billion would go toward the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to buy land to create and improve state parks. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, this would be the largest investment in parks in our state’s history.

