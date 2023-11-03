72º
Local News

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Director, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select five to board of directors

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2023, Guadalupe County, Election Results
. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Voters will select five seats for the Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 board of directors and decide the fate of six propositions.

Live results are embedded below.

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Director

Candidate

Votes

%

Kevin Smith
00%
Norman Dugas
00%
Ryan Hoff
00%
Taylor Felan
00%
Brad Claus
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Prop. E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Prop. F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

