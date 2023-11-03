Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 Director, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select five seats for the Guadalupe County MUD No. 4 board of directors and decide the fate of six propositions.
Live results are embedded below.
Guadalupe County MUD No. 4
Candidate
Votes
%
Kevin Smith
00%
Norman Dugas
00%
Ryan Hoff
00%
Taylor Felan
00%
Brad Claus
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
