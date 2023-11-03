72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Schertz City Council election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will elect three city council members

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2023, Schertz
. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Voters in Schertz will elect three city council members.

Live results are embedded below.

Schertz

Schertz City Council Place 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Paul Macaluso
00%
Tyrone Taylor
00%

Schertz City Council Place 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Danielle Craig
00%
Robert Carl Marks Jr.
00%
Michael Armstrong
00%
Tiffany M. Gibson
00%

Schertz City Council Place 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Paul J. Kendzior
00%
Robert M. Westbrook
00%

Find other results here.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email