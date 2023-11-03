72º
Flying W MUD Director, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select board of directors, fate of six propositions

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2023, Election Results
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Voters will select up to five candidates for board of directors and decide the fate of six propositions.

Live results are embedded below.

Flying W MUD

Flying W MUD Director

Candidate

Votes

%

Brady Baggs
00%
Matthew Travis Pike
00%
Joseph Epp
00%
Charlie Roof
00%
David Janaky
00%

Flying W MUD Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Flying W MUD Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Flying W MUD Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Flying W MUD Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Flying W MUD Prop. E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Flying W MUD Prop. F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Find other results here.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email