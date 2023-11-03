72º
Kyndwood MUD Director, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select four to board of directors, decide fate of six propositions

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Voters will select four to the board of directors and decide the fate of six propositions.

Live results are embedded below.

Kyndwood MUD

Kyndwood MUD Director

Candidate

Votes

%

Anthony Grier
00%
Will Henry
00%
Anthony Merritt
00%
John (Jack) Scanio
00%

Kyndwood MUD Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kyndwood MUD Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kyndwood MUD Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kyndwood MUD Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kyndwood MUD Prop. E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Kyndwood MUD Prop. F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

