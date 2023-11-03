72º
Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Director, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select five to board of directors

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2023, Guadalupe County
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 7, 2023.

Voters will select five seats for the Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 board of directors and decide the fate of six propositions.

Live results are embedded below.

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Director

Candidate

Votes

%

David Brodbeck
00%
Brandon Behrens
00%
Drew Pressentin
00%
Darren R. Kuyrkendall
00%
Brodie Lowry
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Prop. E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Prop. F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

