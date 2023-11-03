Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 Director, Propositions election results for Nov. 7, 2023

Voters will select five seats for the Guadalupe County MUD No. 10 board of directors and decide the fate of six propositions.
Live results are embedded below.
Guadalupe County MUD No. 10
Candidate
Votes
%
David Brodbeck
00%
Brandon Behrens
00%
Drew Pressentin
00%
Darren R. Kuyrkendall
00%
Brodie Lowry
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
For
00%
Against
00%
