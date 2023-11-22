Meals on Wheels San Antonio to deliver Thanksgiving meals to about 2,300 seniors

SAN ANTONIO – Preparations are underway at Meals on Wheels San Antonio as they prepare Thanksgiving meals for thousands of seniors.

Their newest kitchen equipment allows the nonprofit to provide more meals to the community.

“We are serving more people this Thanksgiving in our community than we have in the past few years, and that’s fantastic,” said Ariana Barbour, Director of Marketing and Communications at Meals on Wheels San Antonio. “Partly because we are serving more people in general. We are serving about 4,000 people every day.”

It’s the first time Thanksgiving meals are cooked at the organization’s newest campus off Nacogdoches and Danbury Road.

“Our amazing kitchen team is plating meals for Thanksgiving so that we can have everything ready to go. Tomorrow, more meals will be plated,” Barbour said.

More than 1,800 pounds of turkey and more than 3,700 pounds of side dishes will be served this Thanksgiving to local seniors.

“We are going to have our team in here around 9 a.m. to get everything going and start delivering to almost 2,300 seniors in our community,” Barbour said.

Volunteers are adding a personal touch by delivering the food.

“If you don’t have anyone to spend the holiday with, that can be really hard. So we are really excited that our volunteers can go and say ‘Happy Thanksgiving,’” Barbour said. “Kickoff that holiday season, and it makes them feel really special that people are taking their time on this day to do that for them,” Barbour said.