3 people from San Antonio killed in plane crash over Thanksgiving weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Three people from San Antonio were killed in a plane crash over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Irion County coroner identified the victims as Jeremy Alan Sanchez, Alyse Marie Sanchez, and Katrina Sanchez.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Mertzon, about 30 miles southwest of San Angelo.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

While the coroner didn’t provide ages, a Facebook post from Specht Elementary on Tuesday said that the “entire Comal ISD family are deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of our fifth-grade students, Katrina Sanchez, and her parents.”

According to a report from Fox West Texas, the Piper PA 28 was registered to Alyse Marie Sanchez and Jeremy Alan Sanchez of San Antonio. The report said Jeremy Sanchez is a licensed private pilot.

Flight records show the plane left Las Cruzes, New Mexico, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time and landed in Fort Stockton at 1:58 p.m. Central Time Saturday. It then left Fort Stockton at 2:32 p.m. Saturday and flew to Reagan County, possibly landing at 3:39 p.m., according to FlightAware. It does not show the departure time from Reagan County.

We will update this story as we learn more information.