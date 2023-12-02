60º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

South San ISD could close more schools

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: South San ISD, School Closures, Local News
South San ISD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – During a community meeting this week, South San ISD discussed the major deficit the district is facing unless the board takes some action.

Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre says he may recommend closing West Campus High School during an upcoming December board meeting.

In the spring, the board voted to close three campuses: Kazen Middle School, Athens Elementary and Kindred Elementary.

Last month, Edgewood ISD voted to close two campuses. And San Antonio ISD voted to close 15 schools and merge others.

Districts point to dropping student enrollment numbers as a reason for closures.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter