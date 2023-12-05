Local nonprofit urging caution to drivers after weekend of suspected DWI-related crashes

SAN ANTONIO – Heading into the holiday season, one local nonprofit is urging the public to make plans for their celebrations should alcohol be a factor.

The effort comes as two San Antonio Police officers are recovering from their injuries after suspected drunk drivers struck them over the weekend in separate incidents.

The first incident happened Friday at Southeast Military and South Presa. The officer, not yet identified, suffered serious injuries. The suspected driver, Trinidad Huertas, 60, was arrested for DWI.

Saturday morning, Officer Celeste Terrazas suffered minor injuries after a driver stuck her vehicle while on Babcock Road near Prue Road. The driver, 30-year-old Brissa Acevedo, was arrested for DWI.

Abigail Moore, CEO of the San Antonio Council on Alcohol & Drug Awareness, says as we head into the holiday season, it’s important for people to make a plan if alcohol will be included in their celebrations.

“The more that someone consumes alcohol, the higher the likelihood of them driving, which is even a bigger risk and a bigger danger to all our community,” Moore said. “We really want individuals to have a plan and to make a good choice. We prefer that people don’t overindulge because when they do, they tend to make bad choices.”

She says party hosts and businesses should also be responsible for ensuring their guests don’t drink and drive.

According to arrest offenses by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, 5,257 people have been arrested for DWI since January.

During the week of Christmas to New Year’s in 2022, 141 people were booked for DWI.

A mistake could cost someone’s life. Moore says an arrest can cost more than $17,000 in legal fees and more.