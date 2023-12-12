Your holiday decorations could win Starbucks gift cards for you and your neighborhood

Starbucks is looking for holiday cheermakers.

The coffee company is launching a contest this weekend to reward a few people whose holiday displays bring cheer to their neighborhood.

The contest opens at 8 a.m. CST on Dec. 14 and closes at 10:59 p.m. on Dec. 17.

To enter, people can upload an image of their merry homes and share their holiday stories.

Starbucks wants to know things like what inspires you to decorate, what’s your favorite part about decorating and if you have an inspirational story to tell about your decorations.

Starbucks is partnering with singer, songwriter, actress and holiday lover Christina Milian for the contest.

“I grew up on ‘Candy Cane Lane’ in Los Angeles, and many of my childhood memories are of helping decorate our home for the holiday season,” Milian said in a press release from Starbucks. “I’m so excited to be teaming up with Starbucks to find Holiday Cheermakers who bring joy to their neighborhoods every season. Driving around to look at holiday decorations remains one of my favorite family traditions!”

Five winners will receive Starbucks gift cards for themselves and their neighborhood.