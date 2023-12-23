69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot in back inside North Side apartment, SAPD says

An altercation inside the apartment led to the shooting, police said

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Crime, Shooting, San Antonio, North Side
The incident occurred at an apartment complex on the North Side early Saturday morning. The man was transported to the hospital in good condition. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the back inside an apartment on the North Side.

Officers were initially called to the apartment complex in the 1100 block of Patricia Drive early Saturday morning for reports of loud music, which later turned into a call for shots fired, police said.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his back in front of the complex.

A preliminary investigation revealed an altercation inside one of the apartments where a party was happening. Shots were fired during the dispute, injuring the victim.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made. SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram