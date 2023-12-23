Man shot in back inside North Side apartment, SAPD says

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on the North Side early Saturday morning. The man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the back inside an apartment on the North Side.

Officers were initially called to the apartment complex in the 1100 block of Patricia Drive early Saturday morning for reports of loud music, which later turned into a call for shots fired, police said.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his back in front of the complex.

A preliminary investigation revealed an altercation inside one of the apartments where a party was happening. Shots were fired during the dispute, injuring the victim.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made. SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.