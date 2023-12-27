3 taken into custody after bar fight leads to stabbing, shooting on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were taken into custody overnight after a stabbing and shooting at a far West Side bar.

The incident happened at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at the 151 Saloon in the 10600 block of Westover Hills Drive.

San Antonio police said there was a bar fight, and at some point, a woman was cut on her hand with a knife.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two suspects fled in a truck and fired a gunshot in the parking lot, police said. They were later detained, and police found a knife and gun in their car.

Police said another woman was detained at the scene as a possible suspect. She was treated by paramedics, and the extent and cause of her injuries are unknown at this time.

The names of the suspects and the cause of the bar fight have not been released.