‘All kinds of emotions’: Matthew Guerra’s family reacts to arrests made in capital murder case

Matthew Guerra's family says they won’t accept anything less than the death penalty for the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO – The Guerra family is breathing a sigh of relief after two men, a father and son, were arrested in the murders of Matthew Guerra, his girlfriend, Savanah Soto, and their unborn child.

“Upset, anger, all kinds of emotions just going through,” said Gabriel Guerra, Matthew’s father.

Christopher Preciado, 19, and his father, Ramon Preciado, were arrested late Wednesday.

Christopher Preciado was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse and alter/destroy/conceal human corpse. Ramon Preciado was charged with abuse of a corpse and alter/destroy/conceal human corpse.

“That was definitely a relief of mind that, you know, I can hold someone accountable,” Gabriel Guerra said. “I’ve been talking about justice for the three of them since it started.”

Gabriel Guerra said nobody in the family knew who the Preciados were and felt the suspects showed no remorse during their perp walks Wednesday night.

According to the arrest affidavit, Matthew and Savanah met Christopher to allegedly sell him marijuana.

KSAT 12 asked the Guerras about that information after they had previously stated that Matthew was trying to turn his life around.

“Matthew hasn’t made the best decisions,” Gabriel Guerra said. “I make no excuses for him. I don’t condone that at all. But that being said, like, no one deserves to be murdered, period — regardless of what kind of activity you’re in or what you’re doing.”

Now, the cases will be handled by the Bexar County District Attorney’s office, and the Guerra family said they want nothing less than the death penalty for Christopher Preciado.

“Now it’s on the DA. He had said something about the death penalty, and I want to hold him accountable to his word,” Gabriel Guerra said.

The DA’s office said the capital crimes committee will decide whether to pursue the death penalty in this case once the indictment comes down.

