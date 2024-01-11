Haven for Hope forced to prioritize families for the first time ahead of hard freeze

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope is prioritizing families ahead of the first hard freeze of the season.

“We’ve been operating over capacity for about two years now, and last night, we slept 1,720 individuals and families all together,” said Terri Behling, communications director of Haven for Hope.

Behling said the organization has been utilizing nontraditional sleep spaces, like its chapel and administrative building lobby. Unfortunately, Haven for Hope has now maxed out of their overflow space.

“You guys are making the change to prioritize families. Have you all done that before?” asked KSAT reporter John Paul Barajas.

“No, this is the first time that we have made this change,” responded Behling.

“What makes this year different?” asked Barajas.

“I think what’s different is that we’re seeing more people experiencing homelessness. They may be staying in the shelter longer because of the waiting list for the public housing vouchers,” answered Behling.

With the season’s first hard freeze coming up, Haven for Hope and other nonprofits, such as Corazon Ministries, are patterning together to ensure those without a home have a place to go.

“All of our partner agencies’ outreach teams are seeing these messages that are coming through, and they’re able to get transportation to those clients and get them connected to another shelter that might have space,” said Morgan Handley, associate director of Corazon Ministries.

Handley said shelter isn’t the only thing needed. Have for Hope and its partners are asking for volunteers and donations of supplies, warm clothes, or money to help those in need.

