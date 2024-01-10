ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Texas ahead of arctic cold front

SAN ANTONIO – The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas has issued a Weather Watch for a portion of next week as a hard freeze is in the forecast for Texas.

The Weather Watch is for Monday, Jan. 15, through Wednesday, Jan. 17.

No action from Texans is needed during this time, ERCOT said, but the watch acts as an advanced notification for forecasted high demand and the potential for lower reserves. An energy emergency is not expected, ERCOT said.

A strong, arctic cold front will arrive in San Antonio and the Hill Country before sunrise on Monday, which is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing on Monday, while wind chill values from gusty winds will almost certainly be in the 20s or lower.

There is a small potential for wintry precipitation, but the odds are low at this time. Stay up to date on the forecast by visiting the KSAT Weather Authority page or downloading KSAT’s weather app.

According to ERCOT’s website, energy demand is expected to increase by roughly 50% from Saturday to Monday.

The ERCOT supply and demand forecast for Saturday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 16. (KSAT)

“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations,” ERCOT said in a news release on Wednesday.

The peak demand in January 2023 was 65,632 MW. The record for peak demand is 85,508 MW, which was set on Aug. 10.