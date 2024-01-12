WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to hold briefing ahead of arctic front

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the state’s response to an arctic front that’s expected to impact all of Texas next week.

Abbott will speak at the State Operations Center in Austin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The news conference will be streamed in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The arctic front is expected to arrive in Texas early on Sunday.

Temperatures will plummet on Sunday with gusty winds. Sunday night into Monday morning, there’s a small potential for wintry precipitation.

A hard freeze is now expected Monday morning, Tuesday morning, and Wednesday morning — and some spots may stay below freezing for more than 72 hours.

Stay up to date on the forecast by visiting the KSAT Weather Authority page or downloading KSAT’s weather app.

On Wednesday, the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas issued a Weather Watch for Monday, Jan. 15, through Wednesday, Jan. 17.

No action from Texans is needed during this time, ERCOT said, but the watch acts as an advanced notification for forecasted high demand and the potential for lower reserves.

An energy emergency is not expected, ERCOT said on Wednesday.