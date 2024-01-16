32º
Firefighter rescues dog stuck in icy lake in Utah

Pup took a polar plunge and couldn’t get out

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

CLEARFIELD, Utah A firefighter in Utah took a dip in an icy pond to rescue a dog who got in, but couldn’t get out.

According to the dog’s owners, Bob loves water but he wasn’t able to escape his polar plunge in Steed Pond.

A firefighter with the North Davis Fire District lowered himself into the icy water to help.

Bob didn’t go quietly. He barked at the firefighter and might have even tried to bite him.

But, in the end, they both made it out safely.

