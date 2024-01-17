San Antonio ISD apologizes to parents about cold classrooms, closes 20 campuses Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD’s superintendent apologized to district parents after students and staff had to tough it out in cold classrooms on Tuesday.

“I regret that our preparations did not meet expectations. We will work around the clock to address these issues,” Superintendent Dr. Jaime Aquino said in a letter.

KSAT stopped by a few campuses to speak with parents and students about the issue.

“How was school today?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas.

“It was good, just very cold inside,” said Danielle Villela, a student at Madison Elementary.

“Was it colder inside or outside?” asked Barajas.

“Inside,” answered Salvador Huerta III, a student at Madison Elementary.

The issue of chilly classrooms echoed at Jefferson High School.

“Everybody was focusing on how cold it was, and nobody was focusing on the school work,” said Jaylynn Vargas, a student at Jefferson High.

KSAT was contacted about issues at eight of SAISD’s more than 90 schools, but how many total were affected is unclear.

A current SAISD parent and former employee spoke with KSAT on the condition of anonymity.

“Fifteen (schools) that I know of at least, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg because it’s got to be more than that. That’s just the people I know,” said the former employee. “I’m lucky to know that my daughter was cold, so I could do something about it. But how many kids are in the district?”

Many parents we spoke with at Madison and Jefferson had no idea of the classroom’s cold conditions until their students came out.

“They should let us know. I would have just let him stay home if I knew it was that cold,” said Salvador Huerta, a parent at Madison Elementary.

Parents hope kids won’t have to find ways to stay warm in school for a second day.

“We were just trying to stay warm, and people wanted to go in a group hug because it was really cold,” said Danielle Villela, a student at Madison Elementary.

KSAT has asked the district for an interview with the superintendent and a list of affected campuses. We have not heard back.

Late Tuesday evening, SAISD announced it would be closing 20 campuses on Wednesday. The following school will be closed:

Ball Elementary

Brackenridge High School

CAST Med High School

Cooper at Navarro Early Childhood

Crockett Academy

Edison High School

Herff Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

Huppertz Elementary

Lamar Elementary School

Lowell Middle School

Margil Elementary

Maverick Elementary

Ogden Elementary

Poe Middle School

Rogers Academy

Steele Academy

Twain Dual Language Academy

Woodlawn Academy

YWLA-Primary

“Curbside meals for students will be available from noon to 1 p.m. Students do not need to be present. Student name and grade will be recorded at the time of pick up.

“Parents were assured that absences will not be counted against students at these identified schools,” the district said in a news release late Tuesday.

SAISD’s letter to parents is below:

Dear SAISD Familia:

I owe you an apology. I lead with a spirit of transparency, and I want to give you an update on what happened today.

Today’s return to the classroom during this cold weather was not as successful as we had planned. Our preparations fell short today, and I am deeply sorry. As a district, we are here to meet the educational and social needs of our children, and we strive to do this in the safest way possible.

However, today was a cold start in our schools. Throughout yesterday and overnight, we diligently checked all campuses to ensure school facilities would be ready for students and staff on Tuesday. For one school – Burbank High School – we were able to determine an issue last night that would prevent opening today, and we quickly communicated this to the Burbank community yesterday evening.

Unfortunately, more issues across the district confronted us this morning. We experienced some system failures, boilers that were slow to heat the buildings, and water issues related to burst pipes. Our Facilities staff were onsite where needed, working quickly to restore heat. School leaders assembled students in the warmest areas of their buildings and provided bottled water where necessary. Hot meals were ready for our students, and instruction continued. As always, I am impressed with the dedication of our staff to fully embrace all of our students’ needs.

But I am not satisfied with how our day started.

We typically call a bad weather day when freezing temperatures come with precipitation and there is a question about road safety. On Monday, following a meeting with other superintendents within Education Service Center-Region 20, the City of San Antonio Emergency Management Department and the National Weather Service, it was determined road conditions were in good shape, all roadways were open, and no additional precipitation was expected. Additionally, CPS did not anticipate power outages. These updates influenced the decision to keep schools open. We did, however, make the decision to cancel all outdoor activities.

We offer a safe haven for our children, and we have this top of mind when we determine bad weather days. We know many of our families depend on us to care for their children, so that they can go to work. For some families, if they can’t make it to work, they may not get paid. Additionally, we typically rely on our buildings being warm and comfortable environments. We were open for the children who needed us, and we will always honor and respect the decisions parents make for their children on these days.

I regret that our preparations did not meet expectations. We will work around the clock to address these issues, and we will be open on Wednesday. We will continue to monitor the situation, and should a campus experience an issue, you will be informed.

In service, Jaime

