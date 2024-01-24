2 San Antonio-area restaurants qualify for Yelp’s annual ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in the US’ list

SAN ANTONIO – The praise and acclaim continue to pour in for two San Antonio-area restaurants.

Yelp, the online company that hosts customer-based reviews of businesses and restaurants, released its list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States” for 2024 this week and one San Antonio restaurant entered the list in a coveted top 10 spot.

Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy, located at 13210 Huebner Road, was Yelp’s No. 9 pick. Gino’s was the top Texas restaurant to make Yelp’s 2024 list.

Gino’s is no stranger to making “best of” lists. Back in August, the restaurant was one of 11 San Antonio establishments to qualify for Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas” in 2023. In 2022, KSAT Insiders selected Gino’s for having the “Best Philly Cheesesteak” and “Best Deli” in the San Antonio area.

The second San Antonio area restaurant to enter Yelp’s top 100 is Mr. A-Ok’s Kitchen, located at 5532 Walzem.

Mr. A-Ok’s Kitchen checked in at No. 77 on the list. The restaurant has previously been featured on KSAT multiple times in recent months, in an episode of SA Live as well as on Texas Eats.

In addition to Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy and Mr. A-Ok’s Kitchen, six other Texas restaurants made the top 100. Five establishments were in Houston and another in the Dallas area. No Austin restaurants made the list.

You can find the link to Yelp’s 2024 list here.

More food coverage on KSAT:

