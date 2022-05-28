Texas Eats: Soul Food with a Twist, Shiner Beer & Mid-West BBQ

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen, a soul food restaurant on San Antonio’s East Side that’s putting creative twists on classic dishes.

He talks with co-owner Cindy Kirk about how her Korean heritage has influenced her husband, Chef Steven’s, recipes.

Then, David takes us to San Antonio’s West Side and samples some birria tacos and giant tortas at Tacos and Chelas Mexican Kitchen.

After that, David takes us to Southtown San Antonio for some swanky cocktails and Texas-inspired dishes at Bar Loretta. He talks with owner, Robert Herr, about his journey back to Texas and how Texas has inspired his recipes.

Next, Texas Top-50 BBQ gets carved up and enjoyed at Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ in Austin. We hear from owner, Miguel Vidal, about how his Hispanic heritage has inspired his Tex-Mex BBQ.

After that, it’s more BBQ! This time with a Mid-West twist at The Purple Pig BBQ in Schertz. David talks with owner, Demetric Herron, about what makes Mid-West BBQ unique.

Ad

Next, David heads to the River Walk in downtown San Antonio to pair Shiner beers with some tasty bar bites at Little Rhein Prost Haus.

Finally, David wraps things up with all-day brunch and cocktails at Full Belly Cafe + Bar.

Restaurants featured this week:

Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen - 5532 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

Delicious grub at Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen. (KSAT)

Tacos and Chelas Mexican Kitchen - 9902 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

Birria tacos at Tacos and Chelas Mexican Kitchen. (KSAT)

Bar Loretta - 320 Beauregard St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Burger at Bar Loretta. (KSAT)

Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ - 11500 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748

Tasty BBQ at Valentina's Tex-Mex BBQ. (KSAT)

The Purple Pig BBQ - 537 Main St, Schertz, TX 78154

BBQ at The Purple Pig BBQ in Schertz. (KSAT)

Little Rhein Prost Haus - 231 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Good eats at Little Rhein Prost Haus. (KSAT)

Full Belly Cafe + Bar - 427 N Loop 1604 W Suite 202, San Antonio, TX 78232

Brunch at Full Belly Cafe + Bar. (KSAT)

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: