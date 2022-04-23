Texas Eats: Chicago-Style Bites, French Cuisine and Wood-Fired Pizza

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Blanco to try a spot cooking up elevated comfort food and baked goods.

We then head to San Antonio to stop by a place serving up insane Chicago-style hot dogs.

Then, we make our way to The Pearl to enjoy flavorful French-style cuisine with a vibrant ambiance.

Next, we cruise over to the West Side to a pizza joint making wood-fired pizzas and calzones. After that, we head to Houston to try a gastropub owned by the Season 3 Winner of “MasterChef.”

Then we head back to San Antonio to pair Shiner Beer with some delicious Texas BBQ.

We finish things up in Austin at a retro-inspired burger stand, cooking up all-beef burgers, shoestring fries, and creamy milkshakes.

Featured Restaurants:

Josie’s Kitchen

Chicago Hot Dogs

Brassiere Mon Chou Chou

Lou’s Woodfire Pizza

Blind Goat

Pinkerton’s Barbeque

P. Terry’s Burger Stand

