Texas Eats: Chicago-Style Bites, French Cuisine and Wood-Fired Pizza

Try Shiner Beer with Texas BBQ in Downtown San Antonio

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Blanco to try a spot cooking up elevated comfort food and baked goods.

We then head to San Antonio to stop by a place serving up insane Chicago-style hot dogs.

Then, we make our way to The Pearl to enjoy flavorful French-style cuisine with a vibrant ambiance.

Next, we cruise over to the West Side to a pizza joint making wood-fired pizzas and calzones. After that, we head to Houston to try a gastropub owned by the Season 3 Winner of “MasterChef.”

Then we head back to San Antonio to pair Shiner Beer with some delicious Texas BBQ.

We finish things up in Austin at a retro-inspired burger stand, cooking up all-beef burgers, shoestring fries, and creamy milkshakes.

Featured Restaurants:

  • Josie’s Kitchen
  • Chicago Hot Dogs
  • Brassiere Mon Chou Chou
  • Lou’s Woodfire Pizza
  • Blind Goat
  • Pinkerton’s Barbeque
  • P. Terry’s Burger Stand

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

