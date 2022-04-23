Texas Eats: Chicago-Style Bites, French Cuisine and Wood-Fired Pizza

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Blanco to try a spot cooking up elevated comfort food and baked goods.
We then head to San Antonio to stop by a place serving up insane Chicago-style hot dogs.
Then, we make our way to The Pearl to enjoy flavorful French-style cuisine with a vibrant ambiance.
Next, we cruise over to the West Side to a pizza joint making wood-fired pizzas and calzones. After that, we head to Houston to try a gastropub owned by the Season 3 Winner of “MasterChef.”
Then we head back to San Antonio to pair Shiner Beer with some delicious Texas BBQ.
We finish things up in Austin at a retro-inspired burger stand, cooking up all-beef burgers, shoestring fries, and creamy milkshakes.
Featured Restaurants:
- Josie’s Kitchen
- Chicago Hot Dogs
- Brassiere Mon Chou Chou
- Lou’s Woodfire Pizza
- Blind Goat
- Pinkerton’s Barbeque
- P. Terry’s Burger Stand
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
