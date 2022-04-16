79º

Local News

Texas Eats: Modern Comfort food, Mexican Seafood and Açai Bowls

Enjoy craft beer, burgers and biscuits all over Texas

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, David Elder, Food, Elder Eats
On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Austin to try a spot cooking up contemporary comfort food in a historic location.

We then head to San Antonio to stop by a place cooking up fresh Mexican seafood. Then, we make our way to Stone Oak to enjoy refreshing and creative açai bowls.

Next, we travel to New Braunfels for some craft burgers and beers.

In San Marcos, we head to a spot for some chicken biscuits and tasty pancakes. Then, we go to Castroville for some modern comfort food with a spectacular view.

We finish things up in San Antonio at a restaurant with a new location, cooking up some sizzling pollo asados, fajitas and delicious drinks.

Featured Restaurants:

  • Moonshine Grill
  • Señor Fish Seafood Bar
  • Playa Bowls
  • Muck & Fuss
  • The Root Cellar Cafe
  • Hillside Texas Bistro
  • Pollos Asados Los Norteños

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

