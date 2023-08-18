11 San Antonio eateries listed among Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is home to several restaurants on Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas” list for 2023.

One of those eateries — Curry Boys BBQ on the North St. Mary’s Strip — landed at No. 4 on the list, which was released this week.

Yelp said it listed the restaurants based on ratings and reviews between Jan. 1 and May 1. All the restaurants listed have a passing health score as of May, Yelp added.

Curry Boys has 4.5 stars out of 5 on the review website.

The Asian BBQ restaurant from Andrew Ho and Sean Wen has received national acclaim since it opened in 2020.

The restaurant has been featured on Steven Raichlen’s “Planet BBQ” and Hulu’s “BBQuest,” and Ho and Wen were listed as semifinalists for “Best Chef: Texas” from the James Beard Awards.

Here are the other San Antonio-area restaurants that made the list.

Outside Bexar County, The Pita Shop and Taiwan Bowl in San Marcos ranked 42 and 43, respectively.

Click here to see the full list.

