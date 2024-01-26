Suspect involved in scuffle with Cibolo police officers died in jail the day after his arrest

CIBOLO, Texas – One of two suspects arrested last week after pulling out a pistol during a scuffle with Cibolo police officers has died in jail.

Ceasar Gomez, 34, died the day after he was arrested.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death but said the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident and referred any further questioning to that agency.

“The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office (TCME) is currently in the process of conducting the autopsy,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kenny Mata told KSAT. “At this time, we are waiting for the official results. I can confirm that the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division is leading the investigation. To maintain the integrity of this ongoing inquiry, we are unable to share any additional details at this time.”

One of Gomez’s relatives told KSAT that he may have suffered a seizure while in a holding cell with Michael Thaman, 45, who was arrested along with Gomez on Jan. 19.

The relative said Thaman told them he tried to alert jail workers that Gomez needed medical attention but was told repeatedly to wait.

On Jan. 19, Cibolo police officers were called to the Pic-N-Pac convenience store in the 2400 block of FM 1103 just after 8 a.m. for reports that two individuals were displaying some concerning behavior.

Police said that while they were on their way, the men, later identified as Gomez and Thaman, parked a Mercedes sedan behind the store.

CPD Public Information Officer Matthew Schima told KSAT that after officers learned Gomez had an outstanding arrest warrant from the US Marshals, there was a “physical altercation” between Gomez, Thamen and the officers.

During the scuffle, Gomez pulled out a pistol, and in response, at least one of the officers fired his weapon, according to Schima. Schima said Gomez did not fire his weapon.

Nobody was hit by the officer’s gunfire, which appeared to have gone through the car’s windshield.

Gomez was charged with a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, as well as a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and had his bonds set at more than $1 million. There is no current mugshot available for Gomez. He may have died before he was officially booked.

Thaman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. Jail records show he is still in the Guadalupe County Jail with his bond set at $10,000.

Mugshot: Michael Thaman (Guadalupe County Jail)

Schima said the officer who fired the weapon was placed on administrative leave. The Texas Department of Public Safety has taken the lead on the investigation.

*This article reflects the Guadalupe County Jail records’ spelling for Thaman. Cibolo police initially said his name was spelled Thamen.

Cibolo police investigate a shooting involving an officer on Jan. 19, 2024. (KSAT)