Man bites off piece of girlfriend’s nose during argument, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after biting off a piece of his girlfriend’s nose during an argument, San Antonio police say.

According to an arrest affidavit, in July 2023, David Morin Jr., 34, broke into his girlfriend’s apartment after she ignored his calls.

Morin and his girlfriend have been dating since December 2022; however, the affidavit said that Morin took his belongings from the apartment two weeks before the incident.

When Morin walked inside the apartment, police said he noticed some employment papers belonging to his girlfriend.

The arrest affidavit said Morin and his girlfriend started arguing about her going to work in a strip club.

During the argument, Morin allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and started choking her. Morin eventually released his grip and grabbed her closely by the shoulders.

Morin then bit his girlfriend’s nose and tore off a piece before he fled from the scene, the affidavit said.

Morin is charged with Aggravated Assault-SBI and is in the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000.00 bond.