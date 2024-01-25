61º
Woman hid in closet as intruder shot, killed man, San Antonio police say

Child also present during apparent home invasion, robbery, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Home Invasion fatal shooting image. Patricia Avenue. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was present during what San Antonio police say was a deadly shooting and robbery hid in closet out of fear, according to officers at the scene.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a second-floor unit of the Tuscany Park Apartments, located on Patricia Drive near West Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old man who lives in the apartment was killed.

They say another man with a gun had knocked on the door of the home, then forced his way inside.

Officers said he immediately shot the victim in the face with a rifle.

They said a woman and child also were in the home at the time but were not injured.

The shooter got away. Officers said he may have been in a white sedan.

As of Thursday morning, police still had not determined who the shooter was.

A preliminary report said they believe the deadly shooting happened during a robbery.

Therefore, they are handling this as a capital murder case.

As of late Thursday morning, the name of the man who was killed had not been released.

