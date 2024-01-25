Woman hid in closet as intruder shot, killed man, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was present during what San Antonio police say was a deadly shooting and robbery hid in closet out of fear, according to officers at the scene.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a second-floor unit of the Tuscany Park Apartments, located on Patricia Drive near West Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old man who lives in the apartment was killed.

They say another man with a gun had knocked on the door of the home, then forced his way inside.

Officers said he immediately shot the victim in the face with a rifle.

They said a woman and child also were in the home at the time but were not injured.

The shooter got away. Officers said he may have been in a white sedan.

As of Thursday morning, police still had not determined who the shooter was.

A preliminary report said they believe the deadly shooting happened during a robbery.

Therefore, they are handling this as a capital murder case.

As of late Thursday morning, the name of the man who was killed had not been released.