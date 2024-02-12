Overnight action outside local strip club draws attention of San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – There were lights and action of a different kind surrounding a local strip club early Monday morning.

The lights were atop numerous San Antonio Police Department patrol cars that had gathered outside Sugar’s in the wake of two separate incidents involving gunfire.

A car that had been riddled with bullets sat in the parking lot at Sugar's, hours after police had cleared the scene. (KSAT 12 News)

According to one preliminary report, officers responded to the parking lot of the strip club, located in the 2700 block of NW Loop 410, after someone sprayed a car with gunfire around 1:30 a.m.

The report says the gunfire appeared to be related to an earlier dispute between a man and woman inside the club.

No one was hurt in that incident, and the shooter got away.

Bullets shattered the windshield and pierced the hood of the car. No one was injured by the gunfire. (KSAT 12 News)

About 30 minutes later while police were still in the area, gunfire rang out again in the same parking lot.

This time, two people were wounded.

A report related to that said security guards at the strip club had tried to use pepper spray to break up a fight involving a group of men.

It says at some point during that fight, a 21-year-old man shot and wounded another man.

The gunmen then pointed his weapon at two security guards, causing them both to fire in return, the report said.

The suspect, although wounded, escaped in a car.

Police say he turned up later at a hospital, in critical condition.

The 23-year-old man who he is accused of shooting was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

The report said at last check, he was stable.

The shooting involving the men and the earlier incident with the car being shot do not appear to be related. However, police said all of it is still under investigation.