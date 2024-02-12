62º
Santikos reopens six locations on Monday

Company has faced ‘technical difficulties’ at its San Antonio theaters since Thursday

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment reopened six of its 10 San Antonio-area theaters on Monday.

As of Monday afternoon the following theaters are open:

  • Palladium
  • Casa Blanca
  • Northwest
  • Mayan Palace
  • Embassy
  • Galaxy

Santikos’ Cibolo, New Braunfels, Silverado 16 and Westlakes locations remain closed.

The company has not given details about the “technical difficulties” that closed all of its local theaters on Thursday.

The technical problems do not affect Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas locations, which are owned by Santikos in markets outside of San Antonio.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

