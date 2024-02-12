Santikos reopens six locations on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Entertainment reopened six of its 10 San Antonio-area theaters on Monday.

As of Monday afternoon the following theaters are open:

Palladium

Casa Blanca

Northwest

Mayan Palace

Embassy

Galaxy

Santikos’ Cibolo, New Braunfels, Silverado 16 and Westlakes locations remain closed.

The company has not given details about the “technical difficulties” that closed all of its local theaters on Thursday.

The technical problems do not affect Grand Theatres and AmStar Cinemas locations, which are owned by Santikos in markets outside of San Antonio.

More Santikos coverage on KSAT: