Man charged after fight leads to shooting outside San Antonio strip club

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting outside a strip club on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.

Moses Mata is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

San Antonio police said Mata shot a 23-year-old man during a fight outside Sugar’s, located in the 2700 block of NW Loop 410, at around 2 a.m.

Two security guards at the club told Mata to drop his weapon but he instead pointed his gun at them, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. The security guards then shot Mata multiple times, police said.

Mata got into a black sports car with two unknown men. Mata was later dropped off at the hospital in critical condition.

The 23-year-old man whom Mata shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The affidavit does not state the cause of the fight.

Just 30 minutes before the shooting, SAPD responded to an unrelated shooting outside the club.

A car that had been riddled with bullets sat in the parking lot at Sugar's, hours after police had cleared the scene. (KSAT 12 News)

In that case, a car was sprayed with gunfire but no one was injured. A preliminary report from SAPD states the gunfire appeared to be retaliation after a fight between a man and a woman broke out inside the club.

SAPD is investigating both cases.