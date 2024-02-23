Man guilty of intoxication manslaughter sentenced to 60 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found guilty in a drunk driving crash that killed a woman nearly two years ago has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Christopher Del Toro learned his sentence on Friday, the day after he was convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

Prosecutors in the case said Del Toro’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he crashed on March 27, 2022, on South Flores Street and East Dickson Avenue.

They said he veered into another lane and hit a vehicle head-on that was being driven by Jessica Brill, 44.

Del Toro’s attorney argued that Brill may have been drinking the night of the crash and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

His sentence was enhanced due to prior convictions.