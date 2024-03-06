1 person hospitalized, several residents displaced after 2-alarm fire at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized and several other residents are displaced following a 2-alarm fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at The Maya apartments in the 1900 block of Northeast Loop 410, which is located right off the highway and near both Ira Lee Road and Salado Creek.

Firefighters said the fire started on the second floor of the apartments in a bedroom and a dog was rescued from one of the first floor apartments. A total of 18 apartments were checked by firefighters and six were found to be affected by the flames.

Fire officials said a man with burns was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he is listed in “serious” condition. There were no other reported injuries. It’s unclear as to how many people, however, will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Four of the apartments in the complex sustained heavy fire damage and two had water and smoke damage. The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will now try and determine the exact cause.

The apartment manager has also since been called in to help relocate the displaced residents from the six damaged apartments. The American Red Cross will be called in if there are any issues.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the apartment complex was not provided.