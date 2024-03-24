Family plans march for justice in honor of Kaitlin Hernandez

Memorials placed by friends and family at the bridge on Dell Oak Drive where Kaitlin Hernandez was last seen alive.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Kaitlin Hernandez placed a memorial at the bridge where the teenager’s body was found lifeless.

San Antonio police found Hernandez’ body when they were called to Dell Oak for a report of a missing person at around 11:30 p.m. on March 12. Upon arrival, officers searched the area and found her phone and jacket before finding her naked body under a bridge.

Hernandez’s body had signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Authorities said she had been strangled.

Photos of Kaitlin Elizabeth Hernandez provided by her family. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to police, she went for a walk with a neighbor on Tuesday evening but when he returned a few hours later, she wasn’t with him.

The man she was with, who is said to be a neighborhood friend, was detained for questioning.

SAPD released an image of a different “person of interest” on their Facebook page, but it was later taken down.

Nobody has been charged in the death of Hernandez, and now her family has planned a march for justice on Sunday night at the same bridge on Dell Oak Drive.

Kaitlin Hernandez’s family put up this memorial at the bridge on Dell Oak Drive, right near where the teen’s body was found earlier this month.



The investigation into the death remains ongoing.