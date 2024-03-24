Family plans march for justice in honor of Kaitlin Hernandez

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Kaitlin Hernandez placed a memorial at the bridge where the teenager’s body was found lifeless.
San Antonio police found Hernandez’ body when they were called to Dell Oak for a report of a missing person at around 11:30 p.m. on March 12. Upon arrival, officers searched the area and found her phone and jacket before finding her naked body under a bridge.
Recommended Videos
Hernandez’s body had signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Authorities said she had been strangled.
According to police, she went for a walk with a neighbor on Tuesday evening but when he returned a few hours later, she wasn’t with him.
The man she was with, who is said to be a neighborhood friend, was detained for questioning.
SAPD released an image of a different “person of interest” on their Facebook page, but it was later taken down.
Nobody has been charged in the death of Hernandez, and now her family has planned a march for justice on Sunday night at the same bridge on Dell Oak Drive.
Kaitlin Hernandez’s family put up this memorial at the bridge on Dell Oak Drive, right near where the teen’s body was found earlier this month.— KSAT Daniela Ibarra (@KSATDaniela) March 23, 2024
Nobody has been charged in her death, which is why the family is planning a march for justice here Sunday night at 6. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/3dxpJuMV9n
The investigation into the death remains ongoing.