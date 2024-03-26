Age progression photo shows missing girl Lina Khil at 6 years old

(Copyright 2024 by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children - All rights reserved.)

The image shows Lina Khil at the age she would be now, 6-years-old.

SAN ANTONIO – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posted a new age progression image of Lina Khil, who disappeared three years ago.

Khil was only three years old when she was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2021. She was last seen at a playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Since then, Lina’s family has been desperate for answers.

Despite countless searches, rewards offered, and national attention, investigators are still searching for the missing child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-224-7867 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $55,000 for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of a suspect accused of any involvement in her disappearance.

