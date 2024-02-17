Father of missing girl Lina Khil demands new investigator, more transparency in search efforts

A two-day search in a greenway near the Lina Khil's home turned up empty for San Antonio Police and the FBI.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of missing Lina Khil remains frustrated after a two-day search in a greenway near her home turned up empty for San Antonio police and the FBI.

The search area was in the woods near Bluemel and Fredericksburg roads. Lina was last seen on the playground of her apartment complex on Dec. 20, 2021.

“We want to find her, but not this way,” said Riaz Khil, Lina’s father, through interpreter Banaras Asimi.

On Wednesday morning, Khil and a family advocate met with investigators to ask for more communication about how the case was going. They also requested that new investigators be put in charge of the case.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, SAPD began searching the woods less than half a mile from where Lina disappeared. Lina’s father said he was skeptical that it was a legitimate tip police were following.

“SAPD and FBI — they’re just covering their back. They’re not working. They’re just wasting their time, and they’re just acting like they’re doing something. They’re not doing anything,” Khil said through Asimi.

The family says they were told that changing the investigators was not an option. KSAT emailed the FBI and SAPD specifically about this request.

Here’s what the FBI responded through a spokesperson:

“The FBI remains committed to working with our partners and doing everything we can to find Lina and bring justice to anyone who may have been involved in her disappearance. While we can’t discuss details of this case or our efforts publicly, our hearts are filled with compassion and sincere understanding toward Lina’s family as they have suffered unimaginable pain during the last two years.”

SAPD sent KSAT the following statement:

“After two days of following up on a potential lead received, SAPD and our partners have exhausted all resources and have determined that the tip was not credible. There are no further updates on this active missing person’s case. SAPD will continue to follow up thoroughly on every tip received, as we continue the search for Lina Khil.

“SAPD still encourages anyone with any information that might lead us to finding Lina Khil, to come forward and contact our Special Victim’s Unit at 210-207-2313.”

