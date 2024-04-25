Driver killed in 8-vehicle road rage crash involving Pre-K 4 SA school bus, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver taken to an area hospital on Wednesday following an 8-vehicle road rage crash involving a school bus has since died, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of Richard Mumford, 42.

The crash happened early Wednesday on the inbound lanes of Highway 90, near Interstate 35 on the city’s West Side.

BCSO said a case of road rage caused the crash that involved a Pre-K 4 SA school bus.

The Pre-K 4 SA bus was traveling to the SA West Center to pick up a class for a planned field trip when the crash happened. No children were on the bus.

BCSO said witnesses told them that two vehicles appeared to have been engaged in a road rage incident moments before the accident. A sport utility vehicle involved in that road rage struck the school bus, causing a chain reaction, BCSO said.

A preliminary report of the incident says a Bronco was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the back of the bus. The bus sustained major damage as it veered into the center concrete barrier and collided with another vehicle traveling beside it, before all three vehicles came to a stop in the main lanes of Highway 90.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the vehicle hit by the bus were both taken by ambulance to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The report states that the Bronco hit three additional vehicles prior to colliding with the bus. All three drivers that were struck by the Bronco remained at the scene. The vehicles sustained minimal damage, BCSO said.

The crash is the second involving a Pre-K 4 SA bus during the month of April. Pre-K 4 SA released a statement on the crash Wednesday morning:

“Safety of our children and staff remains the utmost priority. We are still working with our transportation provider to gather details at this time,” Pre-K 4 SA said.

BREAKING: Crash involving a school bus on Highway 90 inbound near I-35. Traffic is at a complete stop. Expect major delays. pic.twitter.com/nfTtxTE1uO — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) April 24, 2024

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.