Toyota Field to host championship match of NWSL x Liga Mx Summer Cup

SAN ANTONIO – Toyota Field will host another top-billed soccer match later this year.

The inaugural National Women’s Soccer League (NSWL) x Liga Mx Femenil Summer Cup, a collaboration between the two leagues, will coalesce in San Antonio in October.

Recommended Videos

The leagues announced the venue for the final on Tuesday, an SAFC news release said.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever final of this exciting tournament,” said Director of Toyota Field and STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. “This match gives our organization another opportunity to spotlight the tremendous growth of women’s soccer. We’re excited to continue inspiring the next generation of young talent in our city and look forward to welcoming fans from all over the region to Toyota Field.”

Toyota Field will host the championship match of the inaugural @NWSL x @LigaBBVAFemenil Summer Cup 🏆



Ticketing info to be provided at a later date! For access to the ticket presale join the SAFC Fan Club at https://t.co/Ime43HQRnp 🎟️



Read more 📰 https://t.co/dq6IHaRfom pic.twitter.com/LEV9k2db1y — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) May 28, 2024

Toyota Field is home to San Antonio FC. The 8,000-seat ground has hosted a fair share of significant soccer matches over the last several months.

In January, the USMNT hosted Slovenia, where the United States lost 1-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

While that roster leaned young regarding capped players and experience, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a January press conference that most of the team would be “contending for spots on the Olympic team.”

The United States will play host country France on Wednesday, July 24, according to the Olympics’ match schedule. The USMNT’s roster for the tournament has yet to be announced.

In April, the Mexican women’s national team lost 2-0 to Australia in a friendly.

All 14 NWSL teams will compete against one another and six teams from the Liga MX Femenil Clausura, Mexico’s highest division of women’s soccer, including clubs such as Tigres UANL, Chivas de Guadalajara and Club América.

More information about the cup can be found here. SAFC season ticket members will have first access to ticket presale, followed by a chance for SAFC Fan Club members. General ticket information will be provided later, the release said.

The tournament starts on July 14, and matches occur throughout the summer.

The championship match will take place at Toyota Field on Friday, Oct. 25. It can be watched on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+.