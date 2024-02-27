Full list of promotional and theme nights for the San Antonio FC 2024 season

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC fans can look forward to promotions and theme nights this 2024 season.

The club released its promotional schedule this week, and that includes three different 3-2-1 nights ($3 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $1 beers) and initiatives for women empowerment and breast cancer awareness.

Recommended Videos There will also be May the 4th Be With You Night for the unofficial “Star Wars” Day, Pride Night on June 1, and Marvel Night over the Labor Day weekend.

The season starts on Saturday, March 9 against Loudoun United at Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Drive. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and after the game, there will be a drone show at Toyota Field.

Fans can also expect post-match fireworks on July 6 for Independence Day and Oct. 2 for the last game of the regular season.

Here’s a full list of promotional and theme nights for SAFC’s 2024 season.

Date Opponent Theme March 9 Loudoun United Home Opener March 23 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Women’s Empowerment Night March 30 Monterey Bay FC $3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night April 13 Orange County SC Non-Profit Night May 4 Oakland Roots May the 4th Be With You May 11 Las Vegas Lights FC Military Appreciation Night June 1 Memphis 901 United Pride Night June 5 El Paso Locomotive FC $3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night June 29 New Mexico United Lone Star State Night July 6 Phoenix Rising FC Independence Day Celebration Aug. 3 FC Tulsa $3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night Aug, 17 North Carolina FC Youth Night Aug. 31 Charleston Battery Marvel Night Sept. 28 Rhode Island FC Health & Wellness Night Oct. 5 Sacramento Republic FC Hispanic Heritage Night Oct. 19 Louisville City FC Breast Cancer Awareness Night Oct. 26 Detroit City FC Fan Appreciation Night

