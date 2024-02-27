Full list of promotional and theme nights for the San Antonio FC 2024 season

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC fans can look forward to promotions and theme nights this 2024 season.
The club released its promotional schedule this week, and that includes three different 3-2-1 nights ($3 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $1 beers) and initiatives for women empowerment and breast cancer awareness.
There will also be May the 4th Be With You Night for the unofficial “Star Wars” Day, Pride Night on June 1, and Marvel Night over the Labor Day weekend.
The season starts on Saturday, March 9 against Loudoun United at Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Drive. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and after the game, there will be a drone show at Toyota Field.
Fans can also expect post-match fireworks on July 6 for Independence Day and Oct. 2 for the last game of the regular season.
Here’s a full list of promotional and theme nights for SAFC’s 2024 season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Theme
|March 9
|Loudoun United
|Home Opener
|March 23
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|Women’s Empowerment Night
|March 30
|Monterey Bay FC
|$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night
|April 13
|Orange County SC
|Non-Profit Night
|May 4
|Oakland Roots
|May the 4th Be With You
|May 11
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|Military Appreciation Night
|June 1
|Memphis 901 United
|Pride Night
|June 5
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night
|June 29
|New Mexico United
|Lone Star State Night
|July 6
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Independence Day Celebration
|Aug. 3
|FC Tulsa
|$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night
|Aug, 17
|North Carolina FC
|Youth Night
|Aug. 31
|Charleston Battery
|Marvel Night
|Sept. 28
|Rhode Island FC
|Health & Wellness Night
|Oct. 5
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Hispanic Heritage Night
|Oct. 19
|Louisville City FC
|Breast Cancer Awareness Night
|Oct. 26
|Detroit City FC
|Fan Appreciation Night
