Full list of promotional and theme nights for the San Antonio FC 2024 season

SAFC begins season on March 9 against Loudoun United

Toyota Field. (Courtesy of San Antonio FC)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC fans can look forward to promotions and theme nights this 2024 season.

The club released its promotional schedule this week, and that includes three different 3-2-1 nights ($3 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $1 beers) and initiatives for women empowerment and breast cancer awareness.

There will also be May the 4th Be With You Night for the unofficial “Star Wars” Day, Pride Night on June 1, and Marvel Night over the Labor Day weekend.

The season starts on Saturday, March 9 against Loudoun United at Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Drive. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and after the game, there will be a drone show at Toyota Field.

Fans can also expect post-match fireworks on July 6 for Independence Day and Oct. 2 for the last game of the regular season.

Here’s a full list of promotional and theme nights for SAFC’s 2024 season.

DateOpponentTheme
March 9Loudoun UnitedHome Opener
March 23Colorado Springs Switchbacks FCWomen’s Empowerment Night
March 30Monterey Bay FC$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night
April 13Orange County SCNon-Profit Night
May 4Oakland RootsMay the 4th Be With You
May 11Las Vegas Lights FCMilitary Appreciation Night
June 1Memphis 901 UnitedPride Night
June 5El Paso Locomotive FC$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night
June 29New Mexico UnitedLone Star State Night
July 6Phoenix Rising FCIndependence Day Celebration
Aug. 3FC Tulsa$3 Hot Dog, $2 Soda, $1 Beer Night
Aug, 17North Carolina FCYouth Night
Aug. 31Charleston BatteryMarvel Night
Sept. 28Rhode Island FCHealth & Wellness Night
Oct. 5Sacramento Republic FCHispanic Heritage Night
Oct. 19Louisville City FCBreast Cancer Awareness Night
Oct. 26Detroit City FCFan Appreciation Night

