Celebrate Global Running Week in San Antonio with free community events, giveaways

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to lace up those shoes because this week is Global Running Week, and several San Antonio locations are celebrating with community gatherings and giveaways.

Global Running Week was created to encourage people of all ages and paces to stay active and healthy.

To celebrate, Fleet Feet will host The Big Run on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at McAllister Park.

All walkers, joggers and runners are encouraged to participate in a chip-timed 5K or kids run. Vendors and running groups will also be on site.

Wednesday marks Global Running Day. These running clubs will host community runs and events to celebrate:

Alamo City Trail Runners will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Pups and Pals Bar & Grill, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road. People can run on trails or roads, plus try on Saucony and Merrell shoes and meet community partners.

Coffee Run Club will meet for a 5K at 7 p.m. at the Make Ready Market, 203 8th St. The event is free and open to people of all ages and paces. After the run, there will be giveaways like Fleet Feet and Lululemon gift cards and two pairs of Asics running shoes.

San Antonio RoadRunners will have a free Global Running Day event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a fun run, food and door prizes at Mission County Park, 6030 Padre Drive. The event is open to the public and family-friendly, and strollers are welcome for the run. The event is endorsed by the Mayor’s Fitness Council. SARR also has a free two-mile run every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., starting at the Joske Pavillion near the San Antonio Zoo.

Wolfpack Running will have a two-person relay and potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Lounge, 1016 Cincinnati Ave. All runners are invited. The route will go around Woodlawn Lake. There will also be drinks and prizes.

Also on Wednesday, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series will have discounts on its marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K races, which take place in San Antonio on Dec. 7-8.