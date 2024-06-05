25+ restaurants will have burger specials for San Antonio Burger Week

SAN ANTONIO – Burger fans can rejoice because San Antonio Burger Week is right around the corner, and it’s all for a good cause.
San Antonio Burger Week, which benefits the San Antonio Food Bank, starts on June 14 and ends on June 24.
Recommended Videos
During that time, 29 local restaurants will sell specialty burgers from $8-$12.
The goal is to raise money for the food bank, support local businesses and give people opportunities to try new restaurants.
“From inventive specialty offerings with house-made sauce to traditional sesame buns and American cheese, hearty veggie renditions and even burgers topped with hot Cheetos, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” the website states.
Here are the restaurants participating in San Antonio Burger Week:
- Benjie’s Munch
- Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garder at the Pearl
- Botika
- Box. St. All Day
- Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
- Bunz Handcrafted Burgers
- Burger Boy
- Carriqui
- Cheesy Jane’s
- Chris Madrid’s
- Cool Crest Diner
- Cover 3
- Cuarto De Kilo
- Dos Sirenos Brewing
- Eet-up
- FredericksBURGERS
- Full Goods Diner
- Lucy Cooper’s Ice House
- Mark’s Outing
- SoHill Cafe
- Southerleigh Fine Foods and Brewery
- Southerleigh Haute South
- Southtown 101
- Supper
- The Dogfather
- The Dogfather II
- The Hoppy Monk
- The Lucky Duck
- UBP Burgers
The restaurants will offer a Burger Week special for the week. Depending on the restaurant, the specials will be available via dine-in, to-go and delivery.
Click here for more information.