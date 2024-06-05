25+ restaurants will have burger specials for San Antonio Burger Week

SAN ANTONIO – Burger fans can rejoice because San Antonio Burger Week is right around the corner, and it’s all for a good cause.

San Antonio Burger Week, which benefits the San Antonio Food Bank, starts on June 14 and ends on June 24.

Recommended Videos

During that time, 29 local restaurants will sell specialty burgers from $8-$12.

The goal is to raise money for the food bank, support local businesses and give people opportunities to try new restaurants.

“From inventive specialty offerings with house-made sauce to traditional sesame buns and American cheese, hearty veggie renditions and even burgers topped with hot Cheetos, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” the website states.

Here are the restaurants participating in San Antonio Burger Week:

Benjie’s Munch

Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garder at the Pearl

Botika

Box. St. All Day

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

Bunz Handcrafted Burgers

Burger Boy

Carriqui

Cheesy Jane’s

Chris Madrid’s

Cool Crest Diner

Cover 3

Cuarto De Kilo

Dos Sirenos Brewing

Eet-up

FredericksBURGERS

Full Goods Diner

Lucy Cooper’s Ice House

Mark’s Outing

SoHill Cafe

Southerleigh Fine Foods and Brewery

Southerleigh Haute South

Southtown 101

Supper

The Dogfather

The Dogfather II

The Hoppy Monk

The Lucky Duck

UBP Burgers

The restaurants will offer a Burger Week special for the week. Depending on the restaurant, the specials will be available via dine-in, to-go and delivery.

Click here for more information.