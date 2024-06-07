Man tells SAPD he was shot while working at house on Southwest Side

A man was wounded in a shooting on Briggs Avenue near Somerset Road on Friday, June 7, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A man told San Antonio police he was shot while working at a house and then was driven to a clinic on the Southwest Side.

The man was found just before 8 a.m. Friday at a medical clinic on Briggs Avenue near Somerset Road, not far from Southwest Military Drive.

The man, who is around 50 years old, told police he was shot about 30 minutes prior on Pitluk Avenue. A bullet went through his arm and hit him in the chest.

The man told police he was doing some work at a house when an elderly man came out with a gun and aimed it at a woman. The victim told him he didn’t want any trouble, but the man still shot him.

The victim said he flagged down a driver who took him to the clinic, thinking it was a hospital.

He was later taken to a hospital.

Police said they had not located a scene on Pitluk. The shooting is under investigation.