Plea deal results in probation for man involved in fatal motorcycle collision

SAN ANTONIO – A man who faced four different charges related to a deadly motorcycle crash in 2020 was given a plea deal and sentenced to six years probation.

Orlando Martinez had been indicted on the following charges:

failure stop and render aid - death

failure stop and render air - serious bodily injury

racing on the highway - death

racing on the highway - serious bodily injury

According to an arrest affidavit, Martinez was racing two other motorcyclists on SW Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road on Oct. 5, 2020, before they lost control and crashed.

One motorcyclist involved in the crash, Mario Garcia, was killed. The other motorcyclist, Brian Julian Curel-Huerta, was injured and hospitalized.

Martinez fled the scene before officers arrived and went to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to an affidavit.

Further investigation revealed that Martinez sent a photo of his injuries to a friend, who then showed it to police.

Medical workers helped investigators to identify Martinez in the image to figure out which hospital he was receiving treatment. He was later arrested.

All the charges Martinez faced were second-degree felony with a range of punishment between two to 20 years.

In court Monday, Martinez accepted a plea and was sentenced to six years probation on only the failure stop and render aid - death charge. The other three charges were dismissed.

KSAT 12 reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to find out why a plea deal was given in this case and are awaiting a response.