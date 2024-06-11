TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of Interstate 10 will be closed at Loop 1604 this weekend

All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic during this time.

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers will have to navigate another round of major construction closures on the far Northwest Side this weekend.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 17, weather permitting.

The closures include:

I-10 eastbound main lanes at the Loop 1604 interchange

I-10 westbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange

Loop 1604 westbound frontage road at the I-10 interchange

Loop 1604 eastbound collector-distributor and frontage road at the I-10 interchange

Cloverleaf ramps from I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 westbound, Loop 1604 eastbound to I-10 westbound, and I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

The main lanes of Loop 1604 will remain open through the weekend.

These are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic during this time. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays. Below is a map and detour information.

TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 14 through 5 a.m. Monday, June 17, weather permitting (Copyright 2024 by Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

DETOUR INFORMATION

I-10 WB main lanes to Loop 1604 WB

All drivers on the I-10 westbound main lanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 westbound will exit to the I-10 westbound frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the I-10 westbound frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will either re-enter the I-10 WB main lanes from the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange or utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway to access Loop 1604 westbound. Those looking to access Loop 1604 westbound will follow the I-10 eastbound frontage road back to the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes after Valero Way.

I-10 EB main lanes to Loop 1604 EB

All drivers on the I-10 eastbound main lanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will exit to the I-10 eastbound collector-distributor to travel through the Loop 1604 interchange, re-entering the main lanes after the interchange. Those looking to access Loop 1604 eastbound will exit at Exit 557. Travelers will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard and then follow the I-10 westbound frontage road to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 EB frontage road and Loop 1604 EB main lanes to I-10 WB

All drivers on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road and Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes traffic looking to access I-10 westbound will use the Loop 1604 eastbound exit to I-10 eastbound. Traffic will exit at Exit 557 and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 westbound frontage road to the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes from the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access I-10 westbound will continue on the I-10 westbound frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 westbound main lanes from the first ramp after the interchange.

Loop 1604 WB frontage road

All drivers on the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow the exit to the I-10 westbound frontage road and utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 eastbound frontage road back to the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 westbound main lanes after Valero Way.

Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the week of the July 4 holiday.

Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the week of the July 4 holiday.