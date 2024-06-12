2 homes ‘unlivable’ after Southwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAFD received a call for a fire in the 100 block of Peach Valley Drive, not far from Lackland Air Force Base, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side damaged two homes to the point they are no longer livable, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD received a call for a fire in the 100 block of Peach Valley Drive, not far from JBSA-Lackland, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find two homes in flames.

One of the homes’ attics was completely burnt, while the other sustained heavy fire damage, an SAFD battalion chief said.

SAFD said both homes were unlivable after the fire, and Red Cross officials were working with the displaced families.

No injuries were reported, the battalion chief said. SAFD was not immediately aware of the total cost of damages between the two homes. A cause was also unknown, but investigators would be working to determine that.