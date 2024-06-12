Hot Joy to leave Southtown after a decade, move north on Broadway

SAN ANTONIO – Hot Joy is leaving its Southtown home after a decade.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Asian-inspired restaurant said it is headed to the popular area of Broadway and Jones Avenue.

The new Hot Joy will be located in the same building as Pumpers and NOLA Brunch & Beignets, which recently relocated from Tobin Hill.

“We are leaving Southtown, but have zero intentions of stopping the party,” the social media post read. “As much as we’ll miss our ramshackle little Southtown spot... we are thrilled to be moving into our new location. We think you’re gonna love it.”

Hot Joy thanked staff, customers and performers who made their way to the restaurant over the years.

The restaurant will begin moving on Tuesday, June 18, and reopen in its new location later this summer. The post said it would bring back “old-school dishes” and “a few more surprises” before the move.

If you want to visit Hot Joy before the move, it is located at 1014 S Alamo St. Its new home will be 1101 Broadway.

The lower Broadway corridor near the Pearl and downtown is booming with new restaurants and coffee shops. Click here to see some other restaurants that recently opened in the area.

