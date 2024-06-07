Huge Broadway project backed by Terry Black’s BBQ moves forward

A rendering of the restaurant and parking portions of the Terry Black's BBQ project. Hotel renderings have yet to be released.

SAN ANTONIO – A hospitality project set to add to the ever-changing Broadway corridor sailed through a few hurdles this week.

The family behind Terry Black’s BBQ received green lights from the Zoning Commission and the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) to move forward with its plans to build a restaurant and underground parking structure at 2100 Broadway. Three years after purchasing the property, the family released plans for the mixed-use development earlier this year.

A hotel and spa are also planned for the property, but designs for that portion of the project have yet to be made public and were not considered in this week’s HDRC application. HDRC gave conceptual approval Wednesday to the project, with the usual stipulations that project leaders return at a later date with more details on landscaping, lighting and other elements.

The city’s zoning panel approved a request for a medium-density infill development designation and stripped away the “O-2″ tag allowing for high-rise office development. The land keeps its “C-2″ commercial district use, which allows for hotels taller than 35 feet and a bar. The commission added the requested use authorization for a private club.

Austin-based Chioco Design LLC is the architect.

