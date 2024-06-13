SAISD takes steps towards repurposing closed school buildings

Breakfast is served as early as 7:30 a.m., depending on the school. According to SAISD, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

After 15 schools across the San Antonio Independent School District closed at the end of the last school year, the district is now beginning work with a consultant to repurpose some of its school buildings.

The closures came after SAISD’s Board of Trustees voted last fall to approve “rightsizing” recommendations.

The Counselors of Real Estate are working with the district under a grant from the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

The consultants will “offer suggestions and a list of best practices to the district and its facilities repurposing panel,” a news release from the district said.

“We are always learning, and I am grateful for our partners in this journey,” Superintendent Jaime Aquino said. “These experts have pushed my thinking on ways to make this process even better for our community. I value their insight and look forward to our continued work with them.”

The process is expected to be two-fold. If a facility cannot meet a district-use need, it will be made available for lease to “an entity that would meet a community need,” the release said.

Work began earlier this month, with members of the consulting team touring schools and neighborhoods.

At the end of the first week, the team delivered a summary report detailing some of their suggestions to several district entities.

One school in the district could see a new tenant set up shop.

In late May, SAISD held a meeting to discuss the future of the Tynan Early Childhood Education Center. The City of San Antonio proposed temporarily using the school to house the Ella Austin Community Center while its building undergoes renovations.

The consulting team is expected to deliver its final report to the district in 60 days, the release said.

