San Antonio Public Library offers fun activities this summer for young readers

SAN ANTONIO – Studies have shown that students may lose up to two months of reading proficiency if they are not actively practicing their reading over the summer.

To that end, the San Antonio Public Library has a list of activities happening during the summer break for the entire family to enjoy.

“It’s one of the most exciting times at the library with programs, events and free gifts,” Jasmin Salinas, a librarian said.

Children ages 0-12 can get a free book, while teens get a free T-shirt and there are bookmarks kids can collect and tote bags for adults. All are while supplies last.

Salinas said the goal is to help create communities young and old connect and engage.

“I should stress that everything at the library is free for anybody who wants to engage,” she said.

There are also music concerts, magic shows, bubble parties and interaction with live animals scheduled. Some may require tickets due to the limited space in the venues, but the tickets are free.

Aside from library books, visitors also have access to magazines, newspapers and DVD’s at all 28 library branches. Plus a library card can give holders access to streaming at home with a free app.

Click here to find out the exact schedule of events and how to access unique programs at your local library.