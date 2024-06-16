SAPD says 2 of its officers were dragged by a vehicle on the Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two officers were injured while attempting to prevent a suspect from fleeing a traffic stop.

Officers conducted the traffic stop just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

After officers learned the driver, a female, did not have a driver’s license, they asked her to step out of the vehicle. A male, who sat in the vehicle’s passenger seat, was also asked by officers to step out of the vehicle.

After the suspect exited the vehicle, SAPD said the male ran away from the traffic stop, which prompted the two responding officers to chase the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect returned to the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat as officers were trying to prevent him from driving away. However, the suspect was able to shift the vehicle into drive and went with the officers attempting to hang onto him.

The male suspect fled the scene and abandoned the car moments later, SAPD said.

The department said the officers fell to the ground and were dragged by the vehicle for a short distance. Both officers suffered scratches but were ultimately not transported to the hospital for any life-threatening injuries resulting from the traffic stop.

Officials said the search for the suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.